Motels are quitting emergency housing scheme despite ongoing crisis

As the emergency housing crisis deepens, moteliers are running for the hills.

As at March 31, there were 4368 children living in motels across the country – up by 480 in three months. At the end of December there were 3888 children in motels.

There were 465 children in motels for less than four weeks in the three months to December – that jumped to 804 to the end of March.

However – motels are leaving the scheme, with the latest being the Nautilus Motel in Napier, despite making upwards of $1.5 million in just nine months. Read more

