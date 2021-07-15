Amid Catholic opposition, US states legalise composting of human remains

Washington, Colorado and Oregon are among US states that have legalized the process of converting human bodies into soil.

This is a procedure the Catholic Church said fails to show “respect for the body of the deceased.”

Meanwhile, California and New York are seeking to be next in line to allow human composting.

The process for composting a body was introduced by the Seattle-based company Recompose. The company is now open for business after the state of Washington legalized the process in 2019.

Colorado was the second state to legalize it, followed by Oregon, when Gov. Kate Brown in mid-June signed House Bill 2574 into law.

