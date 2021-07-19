COVID-19 takes toll on Catholic clergy in hard-hit countries

The coronavirus has taken a heavy toll among Catholic priests and nuns worldwide, killing hundreds of them in a handful of the hardest-hit countries.

The dead include an Italian parish priest who brought the cinema to his small town in the 1950s; a beloved New York pastor who ministered to teens and the homeless; and a nun in India who travelled home to bury her father after he died from COVID-19 only to contract the virus herself.

In some countries, most of those lost were older and lived in nursing or retirement homes where they didn’t regularly engage in person-to-person pastoral work.

Other places, though, saw a bigger hit to active clergy, accelerating a decades-old decline in the ranks that Pope Francis in 2017 called a ” hemorrhage.”

