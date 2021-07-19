Tokyo archbishop bans Olympians from Catholic churches

Spectators have been banned from the upcoming Olympic Games in Tokyo amid a surge in COVID-19 infections in the area.

Now the city’s Catholic archbishop has banned visitors to churches in the Archdiocese of Tokyo too.

That includes athletes competing in the games and their support staff. This is according to a letter released earlier this week by Tokyo Archbishop Tarcisio Isao Kikuchi.

Japan declared a state of emergency for the fourth time amid the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.

The state of emergency runs through Aug. 22 in the Tokyo metropolitan area.

“All those who will be coming to the Tokyo Metropolitan area during this period will be provided with information concerning the precautionary measures implemented against COVID-19 infection in the parishes and will be requested to refrain from visiting churches,” Kikuchi wrote.

Read More

News category: News Shorts, World.