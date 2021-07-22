Church stung with opposition costs to its own upgrade plan

All Saints’ parish has to pay the total $268,000 costs of a hearing in January that led to it being denied consent to earthquake-strengthen and alter the historic Palmerston North church.

The city council has sent the parish the bill for all costs, including the consultants and lawyer who argued against granting the church’s applications.

The costs include $166,000 for the council’s consultants and legal representatives, and another $102,000 for the hearing commissioners’ costs, a legal opinion and council governance staff time. Read more

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.