Church leaders endorse ‘more inclusive’ Bible translation

The possibility of the Irish Catholic Church choosing to use an inclusive Bible text for its lectionary appears increasingly likely.

The executive of the Association of Leaders of Missionaries and Religious of Ireland (Amri) has recommended that the Irish episcopal conference use the Revised New Jerusalem Bible (RNJB).

The association, representing 150 religious organisations, missionary societies and apostolic groups in Ireland, with almost 7,000 members, paid tribute to the bishops’ willingness to consult widely over the issue. The Tablet understands the Irish bishops are considering the RNJB.

In its submission to the consultation, Amri said: “As hearers of the Word, we allow the Scriptures to influence and nourish us.”

