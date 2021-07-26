  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
Most Indians, including most Hindus, do not practice yoga

Monday, July 26th, 2021

A recent Pew Research Center survey shows that most Indians do not practice yoga. Just about a third of Indian adults (35%) say they ever practice yoga, including 22% who say they do so monthly or less, and even fewer who do so daily (7%) or weekly (6%). Read more

