Katherine Schwarzenegger talks of ‘amazing gift’ of Catholic ‘premarital counseling’

Katherine Schwarzenegger-Pratt, daughter of the famous actor-turned-politician Arnold Schwarzenegger, says Catholic premarital counselling was instrumental in building the foundation of her marriage to Chris Pratt.

The course is sometimes known as ‘pre-Cana’ after the story in the Gospels of the Marriage At Cana where Jesus turns water into wine.

“Before we got married in the Catholic Church, you have to do premarital counselling before you get married, and I was like, ‘Oh my God, what is that going to be like?’ And it was the most amazing thing and just the most amazing gift,” she says.

“I know not everybody does [it], of course, because … if they don’t tell you you have to do it then why would you?”

“But for us when we had this experience of going to premarital counselling… it was such an amazing gift in our relationship ahead of getting married that we’ve definitely wanted to continue throughout our relationship and has been such a helpful thing to be able to have in our relationship of having that guidance.”

Particular benefits the course offers include being able to talk candidly to each other, she says.

“Talking about things that maybe we wouldn’t necessarily have talked about before getting married, talk about things that couples of 10 or 15 years still don’t like to talk about with one another.

“Being prompted to talk about those things is also a really helpful thing to do early on,” Schwarzenegger-Pratt says.

“That I think helps us.”

The couple, who married in 2019, had their first child last year during the coronavirus lockdown.

Pratt also shares his eight-year-old son Jack with his first wife Anna Faris.

Reportedly he is a nondenominational Christian and has been part of the Hillsong megachurch congregation.

