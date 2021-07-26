Pandemic changes traditional Latin priest’s ordination

Traditional Latin priest Brendan Boyce’s ordination fell foul of COVID pandemic regulations, resulting in last-minute reorganisation.

Boyce (pictured), was due to be ordained in the Traditional Latin Rite by Sydney’s Opus Dei bishop, Richard Umbers however a pause in the travel bubble with Australia intervened.

Instead, Boyce was ordained by retired Hamilton Bishop, Denis Browne in Auckland on July 3.

Boyce is a member of the Priestly Fraternity of St Peter, serve the Latin Mass Community in Auckland.

On July 16, and for the sake of church unity, Pope Francis issued “Traditionis Custodes” a motu proprio restricting the use of the pre-Vatican II, traditional form of Latin Mass.

Priests ordained after Pope Francis issued motu proprio and who want to celebrate the Tridentine Mass “should submit a formal request to the diocesan Bishop who shall consult the Apostolic See before granting this authorisation.”

Those already celebrating the Tridentine Mass must ask the diocesan bishop permission to continue.

In a letter to the world’s bishops accompanying the motu proprio, Francis says concessions granted by his predecessors relating to using the 1962 Roman Missal were “motivated by the desire to foster the healing of the schism with the movement of Mons. Lefebvre” and “the ecclesial intention of restoring the unity of the Church.”

Despite these aims, the concessions were “exploited to widen the gaps, reinforce the divergences and encourage disagreements that injure the church, block her path and expose her to the peril of division,” Francis said.

Asked about his hopes for his future ministry Boyce said, “Really, in one respect it is a question of having the humility to do what you are asked.

“Obedience is very, very important for any community. Obedience to your superiors, obedience to Our Lord, obedience to the Church.”

Boyce says growing up in a home where the faith was clearly valued and practised was important, although there were times in Auckland when he did not always practise his faith.

Before beginning his seminary training, he embarked on a teaching career and for just over a decade taught Latin at Auckland Grammar School.

Prior to his ordination as a priest, Boyce’s seminary training was in the USA and his pastoral placement was in Sydney.

His first posting as a priest is back to Sydney.

