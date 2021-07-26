Pope’s September trip schedule shows no post-surgery slowdown

Pope Francis will deliver more than 10 addresses and visit five cities in four days during a September trip to Hungary and Slovakia.

It will be his first trip since major intestinal surgery – a schedule issued on Wednesday showed.

The schedule for the Sept. 12-15 trip is as gruelling as for past travels, indicating that he and his doctors are confident that he will be able to handle the load.

The 84-year-old Francis underwent surgery to remove part of his colon on July 4 and spent 11 days in hospital, his first hospitalisation since his election as pope in 2013.

Most of the trip will be in Slovakia, where he will visit the capital Bratislava, as well as Kosice, Presov and Sastin.

