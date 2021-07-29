On yer bike: Cyclists not using flash new bike facility in Auckland

A flash new bike parking facility on Auckland’s North Shore, complete with charging and repair stations, CCTV and toilets, is missing one important thing – bicycles.

The bike park is part of the $36.1 million Toka Puia car park with 420 car parking spaces on Huron St, which opened last December to replace the loss of the nearby Anzac Ave car park for a new town square.

The car park has been well used by motorists since opening, but the bike park has mostly been empty. Read more

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.