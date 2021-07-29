International donor giving $10 million to rebuild mosque after Christchurch terror attack

One of the mosques at the centre of the Christchurch terrorist attack will be rebuilt as part of a $10 million development paid for by an international donor.

A United Arab Emirates foundation, known for funding multimillion-dollar buildings across the world, enlisted an Australian architect to design a new mosque and events centre commemorating the 51 people killed. The new mosque will replace the Linwood Islamic Centre in Christchurch.

Linwood imam Abdul Lateef says he shed tears “of joy” when dignitaries flew him to Abu Dhabi and promised to rebuild the dilapidated mosque after the March 15, 2019, attack. Read more

