  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
  2. Odd Spot

We need to know who will make end-of-life decisions for Pope

Thursday, July 29th, 2021

Since the pope has no wife or children, he needs to designate someone who can make end-of-life decisions for him should he be unable to make them for himself.

And the rest of the church needs to know who it is.

Otherwise, arguments over his treatment can divide the church for decades, even after his death. Read more (Scroll down)

Related Posts:

Additional reading

News category: Odd Spot.

Tags: ,