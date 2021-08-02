  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
Church goers less likely to believe there is extraterrestrial life

Monday, August 2nd, 2021

Americans who attend religious services weekly or more often are less inclined than others to see military UFO sightings as evidence of extraterrestrial life.

They have a lot in common with atheists. 85% say their best guess is that intelligent life exists on other planets, far fewer (31%) say that UFOs reported by the military are definitely or probably evidence of this. Read more

