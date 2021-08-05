Archbishop Cordileone schedules monthly Traditional Latin Mass at cathedral

Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone has instituted a monthly Traditional Latin Mass at San Francisco’s Cathedral of Saint Mary of the Assumption, and has been leading the faithful in a Litany of Reparations for abuses against the Eucharist.

The archbishop’s plans were formulated prior to Pope Francis’ July 16 Moto proprio, Traditionis custodes, which placed restrictions on the use of the Traditional Latin Mass.

In response to the pope’s order Archbishop Cordileone announced that he would allow the Traditional Latin Masses taking place in his diocese to continue, in accordance with the motu proprio’s stipulation that bishops have the authority to make such determinations.

