Pentecostal or charismatic TikTok is a thriving community of diverse Christians.

Some say that the practice of speaking in tongues is not an appropriate way of praying on a digital platform. Others think it is acceptable.

“Pentecostal theology is all about being led by the Holy Spirit,” said Heidi Campbell, “so the idea of the Holy Spirit moving through the computer or having a spiritual experience through the computer is very acceptable.” Read more

