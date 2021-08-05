Government project targets ‘ghost houses’ to encourage owners to fill empty homes

A new government project is investigating how to locate empty ‘ghost homes’, find their owners, and encourage them to bring them back to being occupied.

Stuff can reveal the Government has allocated $500,000 towards testing initiatives that aim to encourage owners to fill their empty properties.

The initiatives are being run under an initiative called Housing Market Renewal, or HMR, and funding was allocated from the $1.9 million from the Budget 2019 homelessness contingency.

