Australian Mass becomes longest-running show on nation’s television

A weekly 30-minute Mass broadcast into people’s living rooms has become the longest-running program on Australian television.

Celebrating its 50th year in early August, “Mass For You at Home” was originally aimed at those unable to attend their local parish due to illness, infirmity, being homebound or in prison, but today has attracted a new audience due to COVID-19, and its small but loyal following is flourishing since churches were forced to close.

With a national emergency currently declared across New South Wales and large numbers of the country’s most populous state in lockdown indefinitely due to an outbreak of the delta strain, the program is more relevant and popular than ever.

Read More

News category: News Shorts, World.