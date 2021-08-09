Church arm helps families with food

The Caritas Fiji Archdiocese of Suva has assisted 1000 families in COVID-19 containment areas with food rations, according to organisation official Tevita Naikasowalu.

While the nation celebrated Fiji’s victory at the Olympic Games, he said frontline and humanitarian workers were putting their lives on the line so people in containment areas were fed.

“I would like to salute all frontline and humanitarian workers who put their lives on the line in the fight against COVID-19,” he said.

He said he was blessed to be part of the team distributing assistance.

This, he added, should remind people they needed to be grateful during this difficult time as communities struggled to find food.

News category: News Shorts, World.