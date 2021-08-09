Muslim group: Submission process for hate speech laws is dysfunctional

A Muslim group says the submission process on proposed hate speech laws is dysfunctional.

Today is the last day for submissions on the proposed changes to the Human Rights Act which would protect more groups from hate speech.

Federation of Islamic Associations spokesperson Abdur Razzaq says the group hasn’t been given enough time to put in a proposal.

He told Heather du Plessis-Allan the government hasn’t been clear.

“It hasn’t actually explained what the changes are going to be in detail. It says ‘we will give the attack wording after consultation’. We wanted the wording now so we can discuss that.” Read more

