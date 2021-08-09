Spanish bishop urges support for those tempted to suicide

A bishop in Spain has urged that no effort be spared in addressing the suicide crisis confronting the country.
Bishop Juan Carlos Elizalde Espinal of Vitoria gave his reflection “taking a stand for life” during Solemn Vespers in honour of Our Lady of the Snows on Aug 4.
“There are many people, youths and adults, who decide to put an end to their existence. Don’t do it. Life is worth living. In face of the darkness, Christ is the Light,” Bishop Elizalde stressed.
The bishop called on “everyone, public institutions, companies, schools, families and the Church,” to join together to provide the necessary help to the person contemplating suicide. That person “needs to know that God has a plan for him and there’s a new beginning.”
“I ask that we spare no effort to address this problem of the first order, taking a stand for life. From the first moment of conception to its natural end, alleviating pain, also taking care of the caregiver and always ensuring the dignity of all,” he continued.
According to official data, “on average, more than 10 people die from suicide every day in Spain. The Spanish suicide rate is more than twice the traffic accident rate. Suicide is one of the biggest public health problems in Europe. The estimated rate of suicide is 13.9 per 100,000 inhabitants per year.”
Bishop Elizalde also pointed to one of the leading causes of suicide in Spain, bullying.
“Bullying is an evil that we must eradicate from schools and workplaces. We have no right to ruin anyone’s life. Bullying in schools causes serious problems”. This can even lead to “the young person ending his own life. There are many people, youths and adults, who decide to end their existence,” he said.
The Bishop of Vitoria also recalled the millions of Christians who are persecuted because of their faith, “who bear witness to the Truth”. He noted that in Spain, “there are also those who intend to eliminate the millenary presence of our faith.”
“It’s nothing new, but I want to alert you to the growing intolerance towards faith in Christ in our society,” he said.
For counselling and support
- Need to talk? Free call or text 1737 any time
- Lifeline – 0800 543 354
- Samaritans – 0800 726 666
- Chinese Lifeline – 0800 888 880
(for people who speak Mandarin or Cantonese)
- Youthline – 0800 376 633, free text 234 or email talk@youthline.co.nz
(for young people, and their parents, whānau and friends)
- What’s Up – 0800 942 8787
(for 5–18 year olds; 1 pm to 11 pm)
- The Lowdown – visit the website, email team@thelowdown.co.nz or free text 5626 (emails and text messages will be responded to between 12 noon and 12 midnight)
- SPARX – an online self-help tool that teaches young people the key skills needed to help combat depression and anxiety.
