I am a Catholic now: Britney Spears’ claim disappears

Monday, August 9th, 2021

American pop star Britney Spears announced in an Instagram post on Thursday, August 5 that she is Catholic and attends Mass.

But on Friday afternoon Spears’ Instagram post was deleted. Other posts unrelated to faith were also deleted from her Instagram account. Read more

