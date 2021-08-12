Australian outback school named for teen on way to sainthood

An Australian outback diocese has announced what is believed to be the world’s first high school to be named after a teenage computer programmer beatified by Pope Francis last year.

Blessed Carlo Acutis College will have a liberal arts focus, and Bishop Columba Macbeth-Green of the Diocese of Wilcannia-Forbes hopes to build it in Moama, a fast-growing Riverina town in the southern part of his vast sprawling New South Wales diocese.

“It is an honor to name our school after such an inspiring young person who showed that children and teenagers can live lives devoted to God and to caring for those around them,” Macbeth-Green said of the new college designed by ClarkeHopkinsClarke Architects.

Read More

News category: News Shorts, World.