Catholic Church in Thailand converts facilities into field hospitals for COVID-19 patients

Catholic dioceses and parishes in Thailand, which continues to witness a surge in COVID-19 cases, have been converting church facilities into field hospitals and isolation centers.

The Archdiocese of Bangkok in the financial capital of the Southeast Asian country has turned over to the government a Catholic school that has been converted into a 630-bed field hospital on August 6.

“The more humanity suffers, the more we need love, mercy and sharing,” said Cardinal Francis Xavier Kriengsak Kovithavanich, Archbishop of Bangkok, in a report on Catholic news site LiCAS.

During the turnover ceremony, the cardinal said the pandemic “has brought suffering to all of us,” especially “the poor, those without income, without a job, and those who have lost hope.”

