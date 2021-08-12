Letter with three bullets sent to Pope

Italian police have identified the person who sent an envelope with three bullets in it to Pope Francis.

The envelope did not reach the pontiff, however, as it was intercepted in Milan on Sunday night.

Police say the unnamed suspect is a French citizen “already known to Vatican security, with whom the Carabinieri of Milan will now coordinate to evaluate the meaning of the gesture and its possible danger.”

What they don’t know, however, is where the suspect is at present.

At the moment “the information that most interests investigators is knowing where he is, because it would raise a different level of alarm to know if he were in France or in St. Peter’s Square in Rome,” police say.

Italian police say the envelope – which had no return address but carried a French stamp – was addressed to “The Pope, Vatican City, St. Peter’s Square in Rome.”

They have confirmed it contained three pieces of 9 millimeter ammunition, of the kind used in a Flobert gun.

A message with the three bullets refers to financial operations in the Vatican.

It also contained a copy of a 10 Euro deposit, but have not said what the receipt was for or under what circumstances it would have been made.

According to reports, local law enforcement has seized the note and are investigating its origins.

