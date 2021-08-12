Pope gets Covid-19 digital certificate

Pope Francis has downloaded the Green Pass, a digital certificate showing the holder has been vaccinated, tested negative or recovered from Covid-19.

The Green Pass is not needed to attend Mass or religious ceremonies. But, it is required for non-religious events held indoors.

The pontiff reportedly received assistance in downloading the health passport due to his self-declared limitations with technology.

Reports from Rome suggest the Green Pass could be required for the pope’s weekly general audience from this week.

Italy introduced an expanded version of the Green Pass on Friday.

The pass is compulsory for indoor dining in restaurants or drinking coffee in a café. It is also required for a wide range of cultural and leisure activities, from cinemas to swimming pools.

In line with museums and archaeological sites across Italy, the Vatican Museums requires visitors to be equipped with the Green Pass “until further notice.”

People visiting churches in the Vatican are called on to wear masks during activities, maintain distance, wash their hands, and refrain from exchanging peace during Mass.

The pope, who recently underwent major surgery at a hospital in Rome, was vaccinated against covid-19 earlier this year.

In January, he said it was an “ethical duty” to take the vaccine. Francis described opposition to it as a “suicidal denial that I cannot explain.”

On Saturday, the second day with the new Green Pass rules in force, there were 6.7 million certs downloaded in Italy, according to health minister Roberto Speranza.

Italian police have reported instances of counterfeit versions of the newly-introduced certificate selling online for up to 500 euros.

There has been a mixed reaction to the Green Pass in Italy, leading to protests and surges in vaccination bookings. Protests have also occurred in France over the introduction of of a similar pass.

