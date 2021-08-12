Sri Lanka holds mass cremations as Covid cases surge

Sri Lanka has begun mass cremations to clear a backlog of bodies as Covid-19 cases surge across the island.

Daily virus infections in the country have doubled in a month to more than 2,500 with nearly 100 deaths, putting huge strain on hospitals.

Colombo Municipality began mass cremations on Aug. 8, disposing of 15 corpses at Colombo General Cemetery after the island’s main hospital said it had no more freezer space.

It was the first mass cremation since December when the government overruled religious objections and cremated 15 members of the Muslim minority, including a 20-day-old baby.

Following local and international protests, the government then allowed Muslims to be buried in a remote corner of the island’s east in accordance with Islamic traditions.

