Backlash prompts St Kevin’s to ditch respectful relationships project

Catholic boys’ school St Kevin’s College has pulled out of a respectful relationships project after parents and students objected to a survey that quizzed boys on issues including sexuality, how they treat girls, and what it takes to be a man.

Boys in years 7 to 12 were sent an extended series of questions last week on their self-image and behaviour, and attitudes about the role of men, as part of a respectful relationships project involving nine boys’ schools in Victoria and Tasmania.

St Kevin’s is so far the only school that has pulled out of the study because of a backlash, with students who took the survey also expressing their distaste.

