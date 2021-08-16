Court allows Sister Lucy to stay at Franciscan Clarist Congregation convent

The Mananthavady Munsiff Court in Kerela, India, issued an order allowing Sister Lucy Kalappura to continue her stay at the Karakkamala Convent of the Franciscan Clarist Congregation (FCC).

As per the order, Sister Lucy is allowed to stay at the convent until the final verdict of her expulsion case is released.

The order concerns a petition filed by Kalappura in 2020. Reacting to the order, Kalappura said, “The order is a crucial one for me in my 40 years of life as a nun, since it gives me the courage to fight injustice.”

Sister Lucy added that she hopes to educate the community about the importance of raising a voice against injustice.

Read More

News category: News Shorts, World.