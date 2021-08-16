Samoa launches door-to-door covid vax-drive

The Samoa government is launching a country-wide door-to-door mass vaccination campaign for Covid-19 today.

The initiative was announced in public notices yesterday by the Ministry of Health.

Families with members who have not been immunised are being asked to tie any red coloured material in front of their homes to indicate to officials they need vaccinations.

“The red flags/material will make it easy for the vaccinating teams to identify households for vaccination,” said the message, employing the same strategy used for the 2019 measles epidemic.

The “Do It For Samoa” campaign aims to administer the vaccine to all eligible residents in the country.

