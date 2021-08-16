New statutory body formed ahead of euthanasia legalisation

A new statutory body has been established ahead of euthanasia becoming legal in New Zealand in November.

The Support and Consultation for End of Life in New Zealand group (SCENZ) is charged with maintaining and providing a list of medical practitioners and psychiatrists as part of the service when required.

The 11-person group will “support the development of the standards of care for medicines as part of the implementation of the [End of Life Choice] Act”.

Appointed by the Director-General of Health, the team will serve a term for two years. Read more

