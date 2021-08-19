Catholic retreat center converted into Covid-19 isolation ward

With the increasing Covid-19 infections and death rate in Jakarta, Father Yustinus Ardianto asked the Archdiocese of Jakarta to convert the Samadi Pastoral Center into an isolation ward for Covid-19 patients.

He requested admissions be without charge regardless of social status, ethnicity and religion.

“Initially, it was only opened for internal purposes. But since Covid-19 cases increased dramatically, I dared to ask the cardinal to open this place for everyone,” said the 47-year-old priest.

Together with brothers, nuns and pastoral employees, Father Yustinus worked hand in hand to help patients while making major adjustments to the center which was originally used as a retreat for prospective priests.

News category: News Shorts, World.