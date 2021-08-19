Covid-19: Mass vaccination event didn’t work for Pasifika, pop-up centres better – minister

A special mass vaccination event didn’t work for Pasifika, the Minister for Pacific Peoples says.

Aupito William Sio is calling on district health boards to work closely with Pacific community groups to encourage more in the community to get the Covid-19 vaccine.

Sio’s comments come following the mass vaccination event in south Auckland in July, which did little to increase the numbers for Pasifika vaccination.

Of the nearly 16,000 people who received their Covid-19 vaccine at the three-day mass vaccination drive in Manukau, only 1301 were Pasifika. Read more

