Man charged over blaze that gutted St Simon’s church in Glasgow

St Simon’s Catholic Church in Partick Bridge Street, Glasgow was destroyed in the blaze in the early hours of the morning on 28 July.

Police Scotland said a 24-year-old man had been charged with wilful fire-raising.

One person was assisted from the building during the fire and given precautionary treatment at the scene.

Det Insp Kenny McDonald said: “We know this fire has been devastating and has caused much distress to the local and wider community. Along with our partners we will continue to support our communities.

“I would like to reassure the public that we are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident and officers will continue to patrol the area.”

