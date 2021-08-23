  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
Khmer Rouge henchman says he will die alone in prison

Monday, August 23rd, 2021

Khieu Samphan, the former head of state for the Khmer Rouge, told his UN-backed war crimes trial today that he expects to die alone in prison after appealing his conviction for genocide in a drama-filled last speech.

“After many years of sitting as a defendant at the end of this long case, it is important for me to inform you, and especially inform the Cambodian people, that I never wanted to commit a crime against my compatriots or anyone else,” the 90-year-old said.

“No matter what you decide, I will die in prison. I will die always remembering the suffering of my Cambodian people. I will die seeing death. I am alone in front of you. I am judged symbolically rather than by my actual deed and as an individual. That’s the end.”

