Khmer Rouge henchman says he will die alone in prison

Khieu Samphan, the former head of state for the Khmer Rouge, told his UN-backed war crimes trial today that he expects to die alone in prison after appealing his conviction for genocide in a drama-filled last speech.

“After many years of sitting as a defendant at the end of this long case, it is important for me to inform you, and especially inform the Cambodian people, that I never wanted to commit a crime against my compatriots or anyone else,” the 90-year-old said.

“No matter what you decide, I will die in prison. I will die always remembering the suffering of my Cambodian people. I will die seeing death. I am alone in front of you. I am judged symbolically rather than by my actual deed and as an individual. That’s the end.”

Read More

News category: News Shorts, World.