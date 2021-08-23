Vatican sanctions retired Polish archbishop after ‘Vos estis’ cover-up inquiry

The Vatican has imposed penalties on another Catholic bishop in Poland after he was found to have mishandled cases of sexual abuse of minors by priests in his diocese.

Retired archbishop Marian Gołębiewski was sanctioned following an investigation carried out under the norms of Pope Francis’ motu proprio Vos estis lux mundi, according to an Aug. 21 press release from the Archdiocese of Wrocław.

Gołębiewski, 83, retired as archbishop of Wrocław in 2013 after nine years at the helm. He was also the leader of the Diocese of Koszalin-Kołobrzeg from 1996 to 2004.

The Vatican has ordered Gołębiewski “to live a life in a spirit of penance and prayer,” and he is banned from participating “in any public ceremonies, both church and secular.”

