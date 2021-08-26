Social media saves Catholic church saved from demolition

The planned demolition of a Catholic church was put on hold owing to protests by a civil society group in Pakistan’s southern port city of Karachi.

“Thank you for participating in the campaign to #SaveStJosephChurch from demolition,” Karachi Bachao Tehreek (Save Karachi Movement) said in a statement on Aug 23. “Due to our collective resistance, the church did not get demolished today. But residents fear that it will get demolished in the coming days as soon as it loses traction on social media.”

St Joseph Catholic Church was set to be removed as part of the government’s anti-encroachment drive.

The movement described it as illegal for violating a Supreme Court ruling and the country’s constitution as well as international accords.

