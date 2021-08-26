Thousands of daffodils go to waste as Delta deals fatal blow to annual Cancer Society fundraiser

About 4000 bunches of bright yellow daffodils sit in a cooler at a Waikato farm ready for Daffodil Day.

Thousands more are yet to be picked in the field.

A lot of those flowers will now likely go to waste, with the Cancer Society’s biggest fundraiser of the year cancelled this week because of the current nationwide lockdown.

“Daffodil Day won’t be going ahead on Friday in the usual way, which is pretty gut-wrenching for us,” Shelley Campbell, chief executive of the Waikato/Bay of Plenty Cancer Society, said. Read more

