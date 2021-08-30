India vaccinates 10 million in one day

India has given more than 10 million Covid-19 jabs in a single day for the first time, authorities said Saturday, as the South Asian giant bolsters its defences for a predicted new surge.

The health ministry said the 10 million landmark was passed on Friday, beating the country’s previous daily record of 9.2 million. The government has been stung by criticism after a brutal coronavirus wave in April and May killed more than 200,000 people.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the milestone as a “momentous feat” for the nation of 1.3 billion people.

“Kudos to those getting vaccinated and those making the vaccination drive a success,” he said on Twitter.

News category: News Shorts, World.