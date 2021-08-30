Karl Marx’s favorite quote

It is incredible how a failed theory–Marxism–continues to make inroads into the hearts and minds of millions of societies around the world.

A new poll out the other week found that for the first time, a majority of Democrats say they prefer socialism over capitalism.

FoxBusiness.com reports: “A new Fox News poll showed that more Democrats favour socialism over capitalism, in a sharp reversal from just a year and a half ago.

The poll…showed that 59% of registered Democratic voters who participated had a positive view of socialism, compared to just 49% who felt that way about capitalism.”

It’s possible in some cases that they are just simply mistaken about definitions–that they think capitalism means greed, whereas socialism means sharing.

No, capitalism means freedom to earn, whereas socialism means the government is free to steal from those who earn.

Everywhere around the world, we see the bitter fruit of Marxism.

Everywhere his ideas have been put into practice, death, misery, loss of basic freedoms, and poverty follow.

Can anybody name a square inch spot on the planet, anywhere, where Marxism has brought anything good? Certainly not in China, Russia, Cambodia, Vietnam, Cuba, Venezuela, etc.

And yet there are millions of Americans who have been brainwashed into thinking that Marxism is good, that it means compassionately sharing with others.

No, it effectively means the government stealing from its citizens…for the sake of the ruling class to be enriched.

Here’s an example: Most Cubans live on $44 (U.S.) per month.

In contrast, when Fidel Castro died in 2016, his net worth was estimated at $900 million.

In America, wealth is created by providing value in voluntary exchanges, and there is no inherent limit on it. But in a Marxist setting like Castro’s Cuba, the government controls the economy, and it’s a zero-sum game. Castro’s wealth was at the expense of the Cuban people.

Even Critical Race Theory, which is tearing many school boards apart, is merely repackaged Marxism, enforcing the never-ending Marxist principle of “oppressor” versus “oppressed.”

And all of this gets back to a miserable anti-Christian man in 19th century Germany–Karl Marx.

I recently learned from Dr Paul Kengor something I didn’t know about Marx, his favourite quote.

It speaks volumes.

Kengor is a bestselling author and a professor of history and political science at Grove City College. I’ve interviewed him many times.

In his latest book, The Devil and Karl Marx, Kengor points out that Marx loved the line that comes from the devil character, Mephistopheles, in Goethe’s Faust: “Everything that exists deserves to perish.”

Dr Kengor elaborates: “Friends said Marx would chant this.

He would recite this–’Everything that exists deserves to perish. Everything that exists deserves to perish.’

This is a philosophy that’s about tearing down, burning the foundation, levelling the house, to where you have Marx standing there in the smouldering embers, saying, ‘Now we are ready to begin.’

So, anybody that thinks that this is a philosophy that is just about helping one another or sharing the wealth or redistributing wealth, they do not understand Marx and Marxism.”

And what do we see in our streets today?

Destruction, riots, tear it all down.

Let's build a new and supposedly better world.

Jerry Newcombe, CP is Op-Ed Contributor at Christian Post

News category: Analysis and Comment.