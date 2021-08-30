‘People’s steeple’ plan rejected for Christ Church cathedral restoration

The collapsed spire of Christ Church Cathedral will be rebuilt in steel rather than using traditional timber techniques proposed by a United States master carpenter under his “people’s steeple” plan.

Christ Church Cathedral restoration project director Keith Paterson said the people’s steeple plan was rejected because it would be too costly and the timber would take up too much space in the spire.

American carpenter Marcus Brandt wanted to rebuild the spire, which collapsed in the 2011 Canterbury earthquakes, in timber and then hoist it into place using ropes, pullies and 500 volunteers. Read more

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.