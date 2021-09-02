Australian bishop launches special appeal for Afghan refugees

Archbishop Anthony Fisher OP has called on Catholics to support a special appeal for Afghan refugees.

The Archbishop’s Afghan Refugee Appeal will raise desperately needed funds and commit Archdiocesan agencies and partners to providing pastoral, educational, health and welfare assistance to Afghan families and individuals fleeing their homeland.

Archbishop Fisher has also personally contacted Australia’s Minister for Immigration, Alex Hawke, asking that the government be generous in its intake of Afghan refugees.

Thousands have fled Kabul and Afghanistan in the last two weeks following the Taliban takeover of Kabul, completing its control of the country.

