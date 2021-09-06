Bishop marks 75th anniversary of Freddie Mercury’s birth

  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
Monday, September 6th, 2021

Bishop David Oakley was a guest on OJ Borg’s midnight show to “Pause for Thought” on BBC Radio 2, which was marking what would have been Freddie Mercury’s  75th birthday.

The bishop of Northampton says the 1984 song I Want to Break Free,  concerns some fundamental features of the human condition; feeling trapped, loneliness, freedom and love.” Read more

