Pope Francis asks Catholics to pray that world makes ‘courageous choices’ to protect environment

Pope Francis is inviting Catholics around the world to pray this month that the world makes “courageous choices” to protect the environment.

He made the appeal in his prayer intention for September, released on Wednesday.

“We pray that we all will make courageous choices for a simple and environmentally sustainable lifestyle, rejoicing in our young people who are resolutely committed to this,” reads the prayer intention, issued by the Pope’s Worldwide Prayer Network on Sep 1, the day the Church marks World Day of Prayer for the Care of Creation.

The network also released an accompanying video, in which Pope Francis explained the rationale for the prayer intention.

