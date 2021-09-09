Church in Wales votes to bless same-sex marriages

The Anglican church in Wales will offer special blessings to same-sex married couples after a historic vote welcomed by campaigners for equality.

The move puts the Welsh church at odds with the Church of England, which forbids clergy to bless same-sex marriages. It falls short of allowing same-sex marriages in church, and includes a “conscience clause”, allowing individual clergy to decide whether or not to offer blessings.

But one bishop said he hoped the decision would lead the Welsh church to be “bold enough” to embrace sex-same marriage within five years. After a debate that was at times emotional, Gregory Cameron, bishop of St Asaph, said the decision was a “huge step forward for the church and for us all in Wales”.

