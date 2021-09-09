Church members at centre of outbreak get vaccinated

More members of the Māngere church, which is New Zealand’s largest sub-cluster of the Covid-19 Delta outbreak, have come forward to get vaccinated, most of whom recently came out of managed isolation.

On Tuesday, members came with families to get jabbed at the South Seas Vaccination Centre in Ōtara. A lot of them were young people, eager to do their part in protecting their community, and their ainga [family].

The church has had more than 300 cases linked to it, from an August 15 event which was held before a community case was identified. Read more

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.