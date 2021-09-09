‘Laudato Si’ inspires young adults to faith-based action on climate change

It was after reading Pope Francis’s encyclical, “Laudato Si’, on Care for Our Common Home,” that Emily Burke began wondering what she, as a student at Jesuit-run Creighton University, could do to help protect the environment.

“I was really energized,” Burke recalled after reading the teaching document. “That message informed my time at Creighton.”

She became involved in a student-led campaign to convince university trustees to divest school resources from fossil fuel companies. The work, rooted in church teaching, led school officials to announce Dec. 31, 2020, that full divestment would occur within a decade.

Burke and other students had something to celebrate and realized their generation could make a difference.

Read More

News category: News Shorts, World.