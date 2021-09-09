Mob rule at new church angers Pakistani Christians

Pastor Rafaqat Yaqoob watched helplessly as laborers removed the cross from the Church of the Nazarene after an angry mob of more than 200 local Muslims surrounded it.

“Demolish it. Make them [Christians] flee,” shouted the mob led by a cleric from the local madrasa (Islamic religious school). Pastor Yaqoob called the police.

“We used to worship in houses. The neighbors were informed about the construction of the house of God. There was no opposition,” he told UCA News.

However, the mob began to gather as Christians started Sunday worship at 11am on Aug. 29. “I asked the madrasa official to discuss it later in the afternoon but they started stopping families from entering the building,” Pastor Yaqoob recalled.

News category: News Shorts, World.