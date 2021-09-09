Salvation Army calls for rent freezes, Govt aid as demand for food and housing support skyrockets

The Salvation Army is calling on the Government to impose rent freezes, among other measures, to help those most in need as demand for food and housing support skyrockets.

Since lockdown began at 11:59pm on August 17, there has been an 84 percent increase in demand for emergency food parcels, with the rising need concentrated most heavily in south Auckland, says the Army.

More than 2200 parcels were distributed across the country last week, almost double the number requested the week prior, with marked increases in need evident across all major centres. Read more

