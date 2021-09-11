  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
  2. Odd Spot

Pope Francis challenges Catholics to read Dante this year.

Saturday, September 11th, 2021

In his 2021 apostolic letter “Candor Lucis Aeternae,” Pope Francis urges those looking for a different voice in response to our current situation to read, hear and imitate Dante, “to become his companions.”

One excellent response to the pope’s call is “100 Days of Dante,” a web-accessible resource from Baylor University’s Honors College Read more

 

Related Posts:

Additional reading

News category: Odd Spot.

Tags: ,